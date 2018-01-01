DropPy
Automate anything you can drag & drop - with Python.
v1.2.0 – Requires macOS 10.12 Sierra or later
Drop Anything
As long as you can drag something outside your source application you can use it as input for DropPy.
On top of direct interaction being more intuitive this also gives you a way to access objects that scripts from Terminal are not able to address.
Let's say you select an interesting paragraph of text and an image in Safari. DropPy accepts this just as it accepts Files and Folders from Finder, an Event from Calendar or an Album from iTunes.
Access All Data
The object you drop usually contains data in many different formats, categorized by UTIs (Uniform Type Identifiers).
DropPy pulls out everything that's available to give you full flexibility for what you want to do.
A passage of text from Safari is for example available as UTF-8 plain text, UTF-16 plain text, RTF, HTML and in the Webarchive format.
Tasks & Workflows
DropPy passes all extracted files through a series of Python scripts called Tasks. Their order and parameters are set in a JSON file and form a Workflow.
Tasks are specifically written to do one thing only. This reduces complexity and makes them easy to reuse and share. Most Tasks are just a few lines long.
In the Workflow "Add to my Notes" the Task "Filter.ByUTIs" is set to only continue with the HTML file. The result is then passed into the Task "Markdown.FromHtml". And so on.
Batteries Included
DropPy comes bundled with a large set of Workflows and Tasks to start you off and to serve as examples for your own custom solutions.
This default Workspace is open source (available on GitHub) and in active development.
- Image Files
- Rotate by 90°
- Resize to 500px & rename to "folder.jpg"
- Rename photo using its EXIF metadata
- Upload to Imgur
- Run through OCR
- Content from your browser
- Download file to "Pictures" folder
- Add formatted text to Mardown file
- Documents
- Add table-of-contents to Markdown file
- Convert ebook for Amazon Kindle
- Videos
- Download from YouTube
- Extract MP3
- Audio Files
- Download from YouTube
- Convert FLAC to MP3 & import in iTunes
- Files & Folders
- Upload to server via SCP
- Copy to "Documents"
- Move according to file type
- Any Object
- Extract all contained data
Made For Development
DropPy's Development Mode assists you in quickly writing your own Tasks and Workflows.
Buttons to re-drop the previous object, to open the last log file and to open the temp dir allow for rapid iterations.
All changes to Workflows and Tasks are live immediately. No need to to hit reload or restart the app.
Interpreters & Virtual Envs
Python 2.7 comes pre-installed in macOS Sierra and High Sierra.
But you can add any number of other interpreters like Python 3, Anaconda or PyPy - or use Virtual Environments with DropPy.
Each Workflow has an interpreter or virtual environment associated with it and switches to it automatically when run.
Secure & Private
DropPy occasionally checks for updates by contacting download.droppyapp.com. That's it. And even this can be disabled.
There are no in-app-analytics that spy on you and no crash-reporting-service that leaks your data.
Due to Apple's sandbox limitations DropPy can unfortunately not be distributed through the macOS AppStore. Purchasing is handled securely via FastSpring.
