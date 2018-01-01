Drop Anything

As long as you can drag something outside your source application you can use it as input for DropPy.

On top of direct interaction being more intuitive this also gives you a way to access objects that scripts from Terminal are not able to address.

Let's say you select an interesting paragraph of text and an image in Safari. DropPy accepts this just as it accepts Files and Folders from Finder, an Event from Calendar or an Album from iTunes.